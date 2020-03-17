App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for Covid-19

He joins actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on March 16 to share his diagnosis.

Though in "good health", Hivju said, he and his family were in self-isolation.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote.

The actor appealed to people to be "extremely careful".

related news

"... wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," he said.

Hivju, 41, also urged fans and followers to follow the regulations for "staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions".

He joins actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who tested positive for coronavirus. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection over the weekend.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Game of Thrones #Health #Kristofer Hivju #World News

