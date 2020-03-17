Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 17, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No plan to lockdown any Maharashtra city, says CM Thackeray; active cases in India at 125
LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 125 active reported cases of COVID-19 in India.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 155 countries. There are at least 125 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 13 people have recovered so far, but two have died.Globally, there have been over 1.82 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 7,100 people have died so far — majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
No plan to lockdown any city in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray
125 confirmed active cases in India: Health Ministry
Taj Mahal closed to visitors
Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19
2 new cases of COVID-19
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Nagpur
Canada closes borders to non-citizens
Govt bans entry from EU countries, UK, Turkey
“Considering all these sectoral losses and global supply chain disruptions, India’s ongoing GDP losses are estimated to be around $5-10 billion (0.15-0.35 percent of the GDP),” Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan and Somya Mathur write for Moneycontrol.
Read the full opinion piece here: The impact of the virus on India's GDP
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Those in home quarantine in Maharashtra to be stamped on left hand
People undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand, the Maharashtra government said.
Read more here
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | The World Health Organization (WHO) in its March 16 status report has confirmed that the total number of cases and deaths outside China has overtaken the total number of cases in China.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | No plan to lockdown any city in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the COVID-19 situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces.
Maharashtra had 39 active and reported cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Germany LIVE Updates | Bundesliga suspended until April 2
The 36 clubs in Germany's two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the pandemic.
The Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths across various countries:
China: Over 80,880 cases (3,220 deaths)
Italy: 27,950 (2,150 deaths)
Iran: 14,980 (850 deaths)
South Korea: 8,300 (80 deaths)
Spain: 9,940 (340 deaths)
United States: 4,710 (90 deaths)
United Kingdom: 1,540 (50 deaths)
(Based on news reports as of 10.00 am on March 17)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s parliamentary committee is set to meet in Parliament complex shortly to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present.
Latest update: State-wise COVID-19 cases in India
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | According to the Health Ministry, the number of foreign nationals testing postive for COVID-19 has risen to 22 from what was 17 yesterday.