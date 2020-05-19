Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 19, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases near 1 lakh-mark; death toll crosses 3,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 96,169.
Today is the fifty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 96,169. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,029. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 47.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.18 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Uber said yesterday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die
Mumbai reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths yesterday, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.
Read more here
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against COVID-19
President Donald Trump said yesterday that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.
Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 96,196. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 36,824 patients have recovered, 3,029 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 56,316. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 47.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.18 lakh.
With over 15 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the fifty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 96,196. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,029. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.
Globally, there have been over 47.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.18 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here: