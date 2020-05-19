App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 19: Maharashtra eases restrictions in green zones; Donald Trump claims he is taking HCQ drug

India currently has 58,802 active COVID-19 cases while 39,173 people have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1 lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,163 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 58,802 are active cases while 39,173 people have recovered.

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).

Close

Here are all the latest updates:

related news

>> Some states in India started easing restrictions on businesses and public transport. Standalone shops were opened, and in the national capital, Delhi, DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses resumed services.

>> Maharashtra released fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. While restrictions will continue to remain in force in red zones, including Pune city and Mumbai, the state government eased restrictions in green zones.

>> Hundreds of migrant labourers gathered on an approach road to Bandra Terminus today before the departure of a Shramik Special train,

leading to chaos in the area for some time.

>> DGCA allowed Approved Training Organization to function for simulator utilisation only, for Pilots. Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operators are also allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights.

>> The Centre issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for transportation of stranded migrant workers between states, which will designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending them.

>> New York City could begin some re-opening only around "first half of June", says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

>> US President Donald Trump said he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus.

>> India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1, the Union Health Ministry said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.