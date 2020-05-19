Coronavirus wrap May 19: Maharashtra eases restrictions in green zones; Donald Trump claims he is taking HCQ drug

India has recorded over 1 lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,163 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 58,802 are active cases while 39,173 people have recovered.

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Some states in India started easing restrictions on businesses and public transport. Standalone shops were opened, and in the national capital, Delhi, DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses resumed services.

>> Maharashtra released fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. While restrictions will continue to remain in force in red zones, including Pune city and Mumbai, the state government eased restrictions in green zones.

>> Hundreds of migrant labourers gathered on an approach road to Bandra Terminus today before the departure of a Shramik Special train,

leading to chaos in the area for some time.

>> DGCA allowed Approved Training Organization to function for simulator utilisation only, for Pilots. Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operators are also allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights.

>> The Centre issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for transportation of stranded migrant workers between states, which will designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending them.

>> New York City could begin some re-opening only around "first half of June", says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

>> US President Donald Trump said he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus.

>> India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1, the Union Health Ministry said.



