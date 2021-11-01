COP26: Greta Thunberg mobbed at Glasgow station ahead of climate summit

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives escorted by police from the Central Railway station in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, ahead of the start of COP26. The U.N. climate conference COP26 starts Sunday in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was mobbed by supporters and journalists upon her arrival at Glasgow for COP26. She arrived in the Scottish city late on October 30 by train.



Scuffles broke out as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow for #COP26 summit pic.twitter.com/WGcNFJLqHf

— Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

A media scrum awaited the 18-year-old as she arrived at Glasgow train station, and police officers had to escort her through the crowd and the streets of Glasgow.

People welcomed more activists coming from London on a special COP26 train. Activists carried signs and banners reading "The era of injustice is over – climate justice now" and "Climate refugees welcome".

Read | India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 climate summit

"Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome," tweeted the 18-year-old.



Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome… pic.twitter.com/mK4vl7iTM1 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 30, 2021

Opponents of air travel argue that reaching Glasgow by train emits 14 percent of the carbon emissions created by flying to the summit from London.

Also read: COP26 | Who will finance loss and damage?

Many environmentalists are calling the two-week summit, the world's last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Attendees have come from far and wide, including several other European countries, with some having walked long distances, to voice their frustrations at the UN conference.

Read | COP26: Greenpeace demands faster, more ambitious response to climate emergency, COVID-19

More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)