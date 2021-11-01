MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

COP26: Greta Thunberg mobbed at Glasgow station ahead of climate summit

A media scrum awaited Greta Thunberg as she arrived at Glasgow train station, and police officers had to escort her through the crowd and the streets of Glasgow.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives escorted by police from the Central Railway station in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, ahead of the start of COP26. The U.N. climate conference COP26 starts Sunday in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives escorted by police from the Central Railway station in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, ahead of the start of COP26. The U.N. climate conference COP26 starts Sunday in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)


Climate activist Greta Thunberg was mobbed by supporters and journalists upon her arrival at Glasgow for COP26. She arrived in the Scottish city late on October 30 by train.

A media scrum awaited the 18-year-old as she arrived at Glasgow train station, and police officers had to escort her through the crowd and the streets of Glasgow.

People welcomed more activists coming from London on a special COP26 train. Activists carried signs and banners reading "The era of injustice is over – climate justice now" and "Climate refugees welcome".

Read | India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 climate summit

"Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome," tweeted the 18-year-old.

Close

Related stories

Opponents of air travel argue that reaching Glasgow by train emits 14 percent of the carbon emissions created by flying to the summit from London.

Also read: COP26 | Who will finance loss and damage?

Many environmentalists are calling the two-week summit, the world's last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Attendees have come from far and wide, including several other European countries, with some having walked long distances, to voice their frustrations at the UN conference.

Read | COP26: Greenpeace demands faster, more ambitious response to climate emergency, COVID-19

More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #climate #Glasgow #greta thunberg #UK #world
first published: Nov 1, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.