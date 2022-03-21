English
    China's worst air disasters since 1990

    AFP
    March 21, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    China suffered its biggest air disaster in over a decade on Monday when a passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed into a mountain in the south of the country.

    We look back at some of the biggest crashes in China's recent aviation history.

    1990: Hijacking disaster

    A hijacked Boeing 737 operated by Xiamen Airlines (now XiamenAir) ploughs into a Boeing 757 at Canton airport in the south on October 2, killing 128 people.

    1992: Mountain crash

    An Air China Boeing 737 on its way to a tourist spot in southern China crashes into a mountain in the Guangxi region, where Monday's crash occurred, killing 141 people aboard on November 24.

    1994: Deadliest accident

    China's worst air crash involved a Russian-made Tupolev-154 operated by China Northwest Airlines, which crashed in the northwestern province of Shaanxi on June 6, killing all 160 people aboard.

    1999: Mid-flight explosion

    Another Tupolev-154, this time operated by China Southwest Airlines, explodes in mid-flight while travelling from the southwestern city of Chengdu to Wenzhou in the east on February 24, killing 61 people.

    2000: Storm deaths

    A Chinese-made Yun-7 plane operated by Wuhan Airlines crashes during a storm in the central city of Wuhan on June 22, killing 51 people.

    2002: Sea crash

    A McDonnell Douglas MD-82 operated by China Northern Airlines plunges into the sea while starting its descent to Dalian airport on May 7, killing all 112 people on board.

    2004: Frozen Lake

    A Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines plunges into an ice-covered lake in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia on November 21, killing 55 people.

    2010: Airport fire

    An Embraer ERJ-190 jet operated by the regional Henan Airlines bursts into flames after a crash landing at Yichun airport in the north-east on August 24, killing 44 people. The pilot is among 47 passengers and crew members who survive.
    AFP
    Tags: #Accident #China #Plane crash
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 07:26 pm
