MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said.

Reuters
November 20, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated regulations under antimonopoly legislation, involving companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, and imposed penalties, according to a notice from the regulator.

Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000), it said.
Reuters
Tags: #Alibaba #anti-trust law #Baidu #China #JD.com #World News
first published: Nov 20, 2021 08:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.