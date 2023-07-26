English
    Cargo ship carrying thousands of cars catches fire off Netherlands coast

    The rescue mission is underway for 23 crew members of the ship. As per the Dutch publication, an electric car caught fire on a vessel, and the fire rapidly spread, raising concerns about the possibility of the ship sinking.

    News18
    July 26, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    A large cargo ship with nearly 3,000 cars on board caught fire off the coast of the Netherlands, according to Dutch-based BNO News.

    The rescue mission is underway for 23 crew members of the ship. As per the Dutch publication, an electric car caught fire on a vessel, and the fire rapidly spread, raising concerns about the possibility of the ship sinking.

    During the emergency, several crew members were compelled to jump into the water, but they were later located and rescued by the Coast Guard. This story is developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

    Tags: #World News
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:07 am

