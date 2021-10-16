MARKET NEWS

Bill Clinton 'doing fine' and will be out of hospital soon

Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, southeast of Los Angeles, on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
2016 photo of Bill Clinton. (Image by Hayden Schiff via Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0)

Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he’s being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said.


Biden said Friday during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president “sends his best.”


“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said.


“He’s not in any serious condition,” Biden said. “He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know.”


Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, southeast of Los Angeles, on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.


An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.


Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said Friday that Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

“All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly,” Ureña said in a statement.

first published: Oct 16, 2021 10:28 am

