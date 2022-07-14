Bank of Canada surprises with 100bp rate hike to tame inflation

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in a bid to crush inflation, surprising markets and becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle.

The central bank raised its policy rate to 2.5% from 1.5%, its biggest rate increase in 24 years, and said more hikes would be needed. Economists and money markets had been expecting a 75-basis point increase.

"We had indicated we were prepared to be more forceful. Today was more forceful," Governor Tiff Macklem told a news conference after the decision.

"Yes, it is a very unusual move to increase by 100 basis points at one decision and that really reflects the very unusual, exceptional circumstances that we find ourselves in."

Earlier, the central bank said excess demand, high inflation felt across sectors and rising consumer expectations of persistent price gains prompted the super-sized hike, which lifted the policy rate to its highest level since 2008.

"If this doesn't get us back into the idea that the Bank of Canada is serious about bringing inflation down, I don't know what would," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada.

The Bank of Canada's move follows a 75 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve last month.

"The Bank of Canada saw the Fed hike 75 bps and said 'Hold my beer,'" said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group, noting hawkish language in the statement that accompanied the "colossal move."

The central bank's surprise move lifted the Canadian dollar , which was trading up 0.4% at 1.2975 to the greenback by late afternoon. The benchmark Canadian stock index slipped to its lowest since March 2021, before recovering to trade flat.

SOFT LANDING