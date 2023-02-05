English
    At least 23 dead as dozens of wildfires torch forests in Chile

    Some 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) have been burnt by the fires, according to official data released late on Friday, an area larger than the US city of Philadelphia.

    Reuters
    February 05, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST
    Representational image

    Dozens of wildfires blazing through Chile caused the government to extend an emergency order to another region on Saturday, as a scorching summer heat wave complicates efforts to control fires that have claimed at least 23 lives so far.

    At least 979 people have been injured by the raging fires, according to an official briefing later on Saturday.

    The latest emergency order covers the southern region of La Araucania, next to the previously declared Biobio and Nuble regions, located near the middle of the South American country’s long Pacific coastline.

    ”Weather conditions have made it very difficult to put out (the fires) that are spreading and the emergency is getting worse,” Interior Minister Carolina Toha told reporters at a news conference in the capital Santiago.