Apple will change App Store practices after settlement with small developers

A group of software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30%.

Reuters
August 27, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Rank 1 | Apple | Country: United States | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $2.108 trillion

Apple Inc on Thursday said it had reached a proposed settlement on a class-action lawsuit brought by small developers on its App Store and would make changes to its business as a result.

A group of software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30%.

The company said it has reached a proposed settlement that covers developers who made $1 million a year or less under which the developers release all claims that Apple’s commissions were too high.

In exchange, Apple said it will make a number of changes to the App Store, including preserving a change made last year that lowers commissions for smaller developers to 15%.
Tags: #App Store #Apple #Technology #World News
