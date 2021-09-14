AOC defends 'tax the rich' dress worn at Met Gala 2021, says 'medium is the message'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wears a "Tax The Rich" dress at Met Gala (Image: AFP)

US House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly referred to as AOC, sparked a buzz with her 'tax the rich' dress worn at Met Gala 2021, one of the biggest fashion events of New York City.

While netizens were divided on her dress - some calling it "iconic" and others "hypocritical" - AOC took to Instagram to apparently offer a brief explanation.

"The medium is the message," the representative of New York's 14 district said, adding, "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

Her statement came shortly after a section of social media users accused her of hypocrisy, questioning the reason behind attending an event which features the most elite section of the American society.

In an apparent rebuttal to the critics, AOC wrote, "NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed."

Amidst the debate over Ocasio-Cortez's dress at Met Gala, US President Joe Biden issued a statement on September 14, indicating that his regime may impose a higher tax on the rich class.

"Look, I don’t want to punish anyone’s success, but the wealthy have been getting a free ride at the expense of the middle class for too long. I intend to pass one of the biggest middle class tax cuts ever — paid for by making those at the top pay their fair share," said a statement issued on the President's official Twitter handle.

"If you make less than $400,000 per year, I’ll never raise your taxes one penny. But if you’re at the very top, it’s time to pay your fair share. We need to reward work in this country — not just wealth," Biden added.