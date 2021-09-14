MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

AOC defends 'tax the rich' dress worn at Met Gala 2021, says 'medium is the message'

In an apparent rebuttal to those questioning the reason behind attending the 'elite' fashion event, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed."

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wears a

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wears a "Tax The Rich" dress at Met Gala (Image: AFP)

US House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly referred to as AOC, sparked a buzz with her 'tax the rich' dress worn at Met Gala 2021, one of the biggest fashion events of New York City.

While netizens were divided on her dress - some calling it "iconic" and others "hypocritical" - AOC took to Instagram to apparently offer a brief explanation.

"The medium is the message," the representative of New York's 14 district said, adding, "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich."

Her statement came shortly after a section of social media users accused her of hypocrisy, questioning the reason behind attending an event which features the most elite section of the American society.

In an apparent rebuttal to the critics, AOC wrote, "NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed."

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Biden plans to raise taxes for rich, says citizens earning less than $400,000 will never face raise in taxes

Amidst the debate over Ocasio-Cortez's dress at Met Gala, US President Joe Biden issued a statement on September 14, indicating that his regime may impose a higher tax on the rich class.

"Look, I don’t want to punish anyone’s success, but the wealthy have been getting a free ride at the expense of the middle class for too long. I intend to pass one of the biggest middle class tax cuts ever — paid for by making those at the top pay their fair share," said a statement issued on the President's official Twitter handle.

"If you make less than $400,000 per year, I’ll never raise your taxes one penny. But if you’re at the very top, it’s time to pay your fair share. We need to reward work in this country — not just wealth," Biden added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez #Met Gala 2021 #United States #World News
first published: Sep 14, 2021 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.