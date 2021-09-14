MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Joe Biden announces plan to raise taxes for rich, says citizens earning less than $400,000 will never face raise in taxes

"I intend to pass one of the biggest middle class tax cuts ever — paid for by making those at the top pay their fair share," Biden said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST

United States president Joe Biden announces his plan to increases taxes on those who can afford to pay more. Through a series of tweets, Biden promised the US citizens making less than 400,000 dollars will not see any tax increases to help pay for the 4.1 trillion dollar infrastructure and spending packages he has proposed.

The proposed top tax rate would revert to 39.6 percent on individuals earning more than 400,000 dollars, or 450,000 dollars for couples, and there would be a 3 percent tax on wealthier Americans with adjusted income beyond 5 million dollar a year, reported Associated Press.

For big businesses, the proposal would lift the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent on incomes beyond 5 million dollars, slightly less than the 28 percent rate the president had sought.

The overall package of tax changes, summarized in a four-page document circulating among lobbyists and congressional aides on Sunday, was estimated to raise 2.9 trillion dollar in new revenue, largely covering the costs of President Joe Biden's 3.5 trillion dollar domestic investment plan, reported Reuters.

The proposal would also raise the top individual tax rate to 39.6% from 37 percent, as part of a series of changes aimed at high income individuals that was estimated to raise approximately 1 trillion dollars.

The package also includes 80 billion dollar more in additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service specifically devoted to tax enforcement of high income taxpayers, which could raise as much as 200 billion dollar in additional revenue.

In all, the tax hikes are in line with Biden’s own proposals and would bring about the most substantive changes in the tax code since Republicans with then-President Donald Trump slashed taxes in 2017.

With inputs from agencies
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Joe Biden #tax cuts
first published: Sep 14, 2021 09:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.