you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba's Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-US trade war

The economic situation is not good, and that could last for a long time, Ma said at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese e-tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday that people should make preparations for 20 years of China-U.S. trade frictions.

Ma has already cautioned the trade war between the world's two biggest economies could last decades, and China should focus on exports on the modern-day "Silk Road" that spans Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Alibaba can no longer meet its promise to create 1 million jobs in the United States due to the trade tensions, Ma told Chinese news agency Xinhua on Wednesday.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #China #Jack Ma #United States #World News

