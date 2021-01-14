MARKET NEWS

After Twitter, Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump's account

Snapchat had locked the US president's account following the January 6 Capitol chaos in Washington DC.

IANS
January 14, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
(Image: AP)

After Twitter, photo-sharing platform Snapchat has announced that it will permanently ban outgoing US President Donald Trump's account from January 20. Snapchat had locked his account following the January 6 Capitol chaos in Washington DC.

"Last week, we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long-term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community," a company spokesperson told Axios news on January 13.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," the spokesperson added.

Trump has attempted to violate Snapchat's policies several times. The company had even sent warnings to his team about content that violated the rules.

The permanent ban officially goes into effect from January 20, the day when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the US.

Snapchat was the first platform to announce that it was indefinitely suspending Trump's account. It joins Twitter in permanently banning Trump.

While Facebook has indefinitely banned Trump's account, Shopify has taken down his campaign store. The company has also issued a ‘strike’ against his account, meaning he cannot upload new videos or livestream content for at least a week.

