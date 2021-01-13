YouTube removes new content from Donald Trump's channel, prevents fresh uploads for minimum 7 days

YouTube has removed new videos that US President Donald Trump has posted on his channel for violating its policies. It has also temporarily prevented any fresh content uploads from the channel. The video-sharing app has said the content has been removed "in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence."

The move comes in the wake of the unprecedented storming of the US Capitol by Trump's supporters recently and thus disrupting the constitutional process of counting and certification of the Electoral College votes of the presidential elections. Four people, including a woman, died in the clashes between protesters and police.

In a series of tweets, YouTube said, “It now has its first strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days.”



1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.

— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

YouTube has further disabled comments on Trump’s channel for an indefinite period of time.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” it said.

Trump's YouTube channel has 2.77 million subscribers. Following the violence that erupted at the US Capitol after his supporters stormed the building on January 6, YouTube had removed most of his videos from the rally he addressed earlier on the day.