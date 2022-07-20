English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    After 'Airmageddon' at Heathrow, Emirates reaches deal over airport capacity cut

    Gulf Airlines, Emirates and Heathrow Airport have released a joint statement with an update of agreement on the capacity cuts.

    Shivangini Gupta
    July 20, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    London Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer travel (Image credit: HeathrowAirport/Twitter)

    London Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer travel (Image credit: HeathrowAirport/Twitter)

    Emirates and Heathrow have reached an agreement under which the airline will cap further sales on its flights from the hub until mid-August but continue flying its regular schedule.

    In a conciliatory joint statement, the two companies said that Emirates' president Tim Clark and Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye had held "a constructive meeting", with the Dubai-based airline agreeing that it was "ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next two weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer".

    "Emirates has capped further sales on its flights out of Heathrow until mid-August to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp-up, and is working to adjust capacity," the statement added.

    "In the meantime, Emirates flights from Heathrow operate as scheduled and ticketed passengers may travel as booked," according to the release.

    The Gulf carrier, on July 14, published a strongly worded statement condemning what it called the "entirely unreasonable and unacceptable" move by Heathrow, which Emirates said had given it just 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts. The airline also held the London-based airport for the 'airmageddon' situation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Heathrow's capacity cap is due to remain in place until September 11, with CEO John Holland-Kaye stating that "By making this intervention now, our objective is to protect flights for the vast majority of passengers at Heathrow this summer and to give confidence that everyone who does travel through the airport will have a safe and reliable journey and arrive at their destination with their bags".

    "The airport will still be busy, as we are trying to get as many people away as possible, and we ask you to bear with us if it takes a little longer to check in, go through security or collect your bag than you are used to at Heathrow," he added.

    Emirates is owned by the emirate of Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates.
    Shivangini Gupta
    Tags: #aviation #Emirates Airlines #Heathrow airport
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.