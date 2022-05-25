English
    A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

    There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School.

    Associated Press
    May 25, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
    Texas School Shooting

    Texas School Shooting

    There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in US schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools have killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.

    ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022

    An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The shooter died.

    SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018

    A 17-year-old opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The suspect has been charged with murder.

    MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018

    An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.

    UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, October 2015

    A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

    SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012

    A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.

    VIRGINIA TECH, April 2007

    A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.

    RED LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, March 2005

    A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.

    COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL, April 1999

    Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.



    Tags: #Texas #United States (US) #violence
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:32 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.