india 'Proud & Queer', Prarthana shares on her road to becoming Shorthairedbrownqueer | Pride month 2023 She started her journey on Youtube as a proud lesbian content creator. As arguments continue in Supreme Court over same-sex marriages, a short video of Prarthana on what marriage means to her crossed over two million views. What is her perception of marriage? How did she pave her path toward Youtube content creation? You may have heard many stories of Content creators. But this video will tell you what sets Prarthana's journey apart...