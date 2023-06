trends WHO Prepares For El Nino Linked Spread Of Viral Diseases Like Dengue, Zika Virus & Chikungunya The El Nino weather phenomenon can increase the spread of viral disease like Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in 2023-2024, said WHO. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed about the high risk of the viral diseases in a press briefing. So, what is El-Nino and how can changes in weather patterns make it easier for mosquitoes to breed and spread diseases? Watch to find out.