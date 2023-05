trends 'They Were Nervous', Indian-Origin Cab Driver Helps Prince Harry, Meghan After Paparazzi Car Chase Prince Harry and Meghan were chased by photographers as they left an awards ceremony in New York City on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the couple has claimed. After being pursued by paparazzi in half a dozen cars, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached a Manhattan police station instead of going back to the friend’s house they were staying at, so as not to give away their location. The couple planned to ditch their limousine and use a New York taxi for the rest of their journey. A security officer helped flag down a yellow cab, driven by Sukhcharn Singh, and helped the couple get inside. Watch to know more!