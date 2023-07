sports Ashes 2023: 'Will do it again,' Australia captain Pat Cummins defends Bairstow's dismissal Cummins says he has no regrets over the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second test at Lord's. "Australia did nothing wrong and I'd do it again," the skipper said Speaking ahead of the third Ashes test at Headingley, which begins on Thursday, Cummins also praised the way in which his team play cricket. Bairstow was dismissed by Australian 'keeper Alex Carey in the second innings, as England narrowly failed to chase down 370 in the fourth innings, despite a magnificent 155 from Stokes. The controversy arose because Bairstow thought the ball was no longer in play when it hit the stumps.