trends How To Write That Perfect CV? | Don't Get Rejected By AI | Employment | Let's Talk Jobs The technology has advanced to a level where preliminary stage recruitments are being handled by Application Tracking Systems. These machines rank your CVs based on your achievements, experience or skill set required for the job. So how does one write a CV that not only impresses an HR but also successfully get through an artificial intelligence? How to create that first impression with your CV? A CV is the first step towards getting that job interview. So, watch this video to nail the art of writing that near-perfect CV.