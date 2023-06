trends PM Modi announces "America to Return 100+ Stolen Antiquities of India" | Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his United States (America) by addressing the Indian diaspora. During the speech at Ronald Reagan Center​, Washington, PM Modi asserted that the American government will return more than 100 stolen antiques of India. In October 2022 also , the U.S. authorities had handed over 307 antiquities, estimated to be worth nearly $4 million to India. Before this, in 2016, the US returned over 200 cultural artifacts estimated at $100 million to India at a ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.