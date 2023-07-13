lifestyle What is French artist Jain's Trending Song Makeba All About? | All About Miriam Makeba Aka Mama Africa French Artist Jain's 2015 song Makeba is going viral all over social media. Over 3.7 million reels have already been made on this catchy song but many are unaware that ‘Makeba’ is the name of a person, Zenzi Miriam Makeba, a South African singer and a social activist who raised her voice against apartheid. This song was from Jain's first album, Zanaka and its lyrics clearly refer to the political activist. But who was Miriam Makeba? Watch to find out,