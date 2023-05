trends Imran Khan arrested by Rangers outside Islamabad High Court: Why was former Pak PM arrested? Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on May 9 arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case. His party confirmed the arrest of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician. "Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case when he was present in the Islamabad High Court," his party said in a brief statement. He has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance. Watch to know more.