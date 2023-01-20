trends Gaming Industry Booms In India Amid Tech Layoffs | These Jobs In High Demand | Let's Talk Jobs Indian gaming industry clocked $2.6 billion in FY22 and is expected to cross $8.6 billion by FY27. A fast-growing market, rise in paying users and an all-time high reach and engagement rate has put the gaming industry in India on a fast growth trajectory. So is the demand for jobs in the industry! Around two-thirds of serious gamers want to explore gaming as a full-time or a part-time career. While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred choice, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interests the potential job candidates. What other roles can one explore and which companies are on the lookout for various roles. Find out in the video!