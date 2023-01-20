trends
Gaming Industry Booms In India Amid Tech Layoffs | These Jobs In High Demand | Let's Talk Jobs
Indian gaming industry clocked $2.6 billion in FY22 and is expected to cross $8.6 billion by FY27. A fast-growing market, rise in paying users and an all-time high reach and engagement rate has put the gaming industry in India on a fast growth trajectory.
So is the demand for jobs in the industry!
Around two-thirds of serious gamers want to explore gaming as a full-time or a part-time career.
While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred choice, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interests the potential job candidates.
What other roles can one explore and which companies are on the lookout for various roles.
Find out in the video!
first published: Jan 20, 2023 06:37 pm