trends 'Fundamentally Wrong' | Jaishankar Slams World Press Freedom Index As India continued to slip down the ranks at the ‘Press Freedom Index’, Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed surprise with the ‘figure’ and dubbed the ranking system as a ‘mind game’. In an interactive session in Mysuru, Jaishankar said that there was something 'fundamentally wrong' in these studies since they have put Afghanistan press to be freer than India. "I thought India had the most uncontrollable press", he added. Watch to know more.