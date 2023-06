current-affairs New York Becomes World’s Most Polluted City Surpassing Delhi| How Canada Wildfires Impacting NYC New York City is battling hazardous levels of pollution from Canada wildfires that have filled the city with smoke and turned its sky an apocalyptic orange. New York’s famous skyline became almost invisible on Wednesday as a thick veil of smoke shrouded the city. So, how is this smoke affecting the life of New Yorkers, and what is happening in Canada? Watch to find out