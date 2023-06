trends Mukhtar Ansari Arrest: Who Is Awadhesh Rai’s Killer? | UP Dons On Target With 61 criminal cases of land grabbing, extortion, and murder lodged against him this Uttar Pradesh Don will now serve life imprisonment. A Varanasi court awarded life imprisonment to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case. Ansari, the dreaded gangster turned politician, killed Awadhesh Rai on August 3, 1991. So, who is he and what was the Awadhesh Rai murder case? Watch to find out.