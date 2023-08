current-affairs Hirsh Vardhan Singh, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley: Know the Indian-origin candidates for US President elections Indian origin Hirsh Vardhan Singh, Nikki Haley & Vivek Ramaswamy have officially announced their 2024 presidential bid. Hirsh Vardhan Singh is a 38-year-old Indian-American engineer and a businessman. Vivek Ramaswamy is the 37-year-old Indian-American. Republican and founder of Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical venture that focuses on applying technology to drug development. Nikki Haley is a Republican leader, the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations. Watch to know more about them