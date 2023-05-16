trends Congress Wins Karnataka Elections: Meet Sunil Kanugolu who devised plan to beat BJP in Karnataka | Goals for 2024 elections Who’s the master strategist behind Congress’ stupendous performance in the Karnataka assembly elections? Is it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or the state stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar? None of them, but an ex-BJP worker is the man behind the emphatic victory of the Indian National Congress in Karnataka. Who is he? Watch to find out.