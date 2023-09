current-affairs Black sea grain deal: Turkey’s Erdogan meets Russia’s Putin to discuss restoring crucial grain deal Russian President Putin welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks as both countries are discussing the black sea grain deal. This grain deal is an agreement that helped get Ukraine's grain to market and thus ease a global food crisis. Moscow abandoned the grain deal talks earlier in July. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said he thought it would soon be possible to revive the stalled Black Sea grain deal that helped get Ukrainian grain to world markets, after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch!