current-affairs 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Will the opposition unite with Congress to beat BJP? The Karnataka win and increase in popularity ratings of Rahul Gandhi after the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra has rejuvenated the Congress cadre and leadership ahead of the grand finale in 2024. Regional parties like TMC and SP, which were opposed to any tie up with the Congress over its performance in the past, have struck a conciliatory note, recognising that the grand old party won Karnataka by making a severe dent in the vote base of JD(S). But will the opposition unite with the Congress?