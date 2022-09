auto Maruti Grand Vitara | Hybrid SUV 2022 | Mileage, features, interiors | Auto Review Marking Maruti Suzuki’s entry to the cut-throat mid-size SUV segment is the new Grand Vitara. Identical twin to the Toyota Hyryder, can the Grand Vitara’s hybrid powertrain, efficiency-oriented nature and phenomenal off-roading prowess convert the vast cohort of Creta and Seltos buyers? Can the Grand Vitara make Hybrids mainstream? Watch the video to find out!