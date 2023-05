politics Anand Mohan release: How Bihar govt tweaked jail manual to free him Anand Mohan Singh, Bihar's Bahubali was serving life imprisonment for the murder of a young Dalit IAS officer, G. Krishnaiah. Now he has been set free after completing more than 14 years of the sentence instead of the 20 years required to qualify as having served a life sentence. But why did Nitish Kumar govt get him freed from jail​? Watch to find out.