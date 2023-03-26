English
    The Delhi couple living Delhi life in Mumbai? | The Tenant

    In this episode of The Tenant, we meet a couple from Delhi who have made Mumbai their home. The size of their Mumbai home is less than half of their Delhi one – so they couldn't even use their older furniture as it wouldn't fit. Also, the tenant in this episode is done living in the cities and would like to move away. Watch this latest episode as we have a very interesting conversation with very interesting tenant!

    first published: Mar 26, 2023 10:04 am

