business Stock Of The Day: Devyani International | What Makes This A Great Bet in QSR Space Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands (KFC and Pizza Hut) in India. With the relative under-penetration of both KFC and Pizza Hut in India, Devyani is aggressively expanding its store reach. Menu innovations based on Indian tastes and preferences would also be a key growth lever. With a reputed promoter, adequate cash generation, and healthy return ratios, Devyani International is on track to deliver industry-leading earnings growth over the next few years.