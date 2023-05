business Stock Of The Day: Apcotex Industries | Volume-led growth opportunity awaits Apcotex Industries, the leading manufacturer of synthetic rubber and synthetic latex in India, is a key beneficiary of import substitution theme. While in last fiscal, it has been impacted by high-cost inventory, we believe this headwind is quickly waning. Further, company appears well positioned to capitalized on medium term demand in key discretionary sectors on the back of new capacities.