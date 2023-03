business Income Tax: 4 mistakes to avoid while tax-planning at the last minute| Personal Finance | Money Mojo The clock has started ticking for those who have not made their tax-saver investments yet. March 31 is the last date to complete your tax-planning exercise for the financial year 2022-23 and claim deductions of up to Rs 1.50 lakh under Section 80C. Well, better late than never. But we tend to make mistakes, when in a rush. Watch this video to find out 4 mistakes that you need to avoid while devising a tax-saving plan at the last minute.