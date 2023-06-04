business Owner of 2 Houses Turns Tenant To Seek Work-life Balance | The Tenant In this episode of The Tenant, meet Nitesh Singh, a software developer who moved from one of the most happening places in Mumbai, Colaba, to the greens in Powai. Owner of two houses, he decided to stay close to work because he just “does not want to live on the weekends but enjoy weekdays as well”. Catch him spilling the beans on his work-life balance and successfully closing house hunt in 15 minutes in this episode!