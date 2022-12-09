business Stock Market Live: Will share buyback help Paytm recover lost ground? | Markets with Santo & CJ After a 75% crash in its stock price, Paytm's board now wants to consider returning a part of its over $1 billion of cash to its investors. Watch as CJ discusses if Paytm's possible share buyback could lift the stock or will it further dent investor confidence. Plus CJ shares two technical picks as well as his thoughts on HCL Tech's revised guidance.