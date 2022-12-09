English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Stock Market Live: Will share buyback help Paytm recover lost ground? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    After a 75% crash in its stock price, Paytm's board now wants to consider returning a part of its over $1 billion of cash to its investors. Watch as CJ discusses if Paytm's possible share buyback could lift the stock or will it further dent investor confidence. Plus CJ shares two technical picks as well as his thoughts on HCL Tech's revised guidance.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows