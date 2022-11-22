business Stock Market Live: Will Kaynes Tech make a strong debut on bourses? | Markets with Santo & CJ Kaynes Tech will make its Dalal Street debut today and CJ believes that it will be one of the best listings of the year. Santo, though, expects the euphoria to cool down soon. Watch as the duo debate the outlook for the new kid on the block plus their thoughts on Aarti Industries, Timken India and Nykaa.