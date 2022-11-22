English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Stock Market Live: Will Kaynes Tech make a strong debut on bourses? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Kaynes Tech will make its Dalal Street debut today and CJ believes that it will be one of the best listings of the year. Santo, though, expects the euphoria to cool down soon. Watch as the duo debate the outlook for the new kid on the block plus their thoughts on Aarti Industries, Timken India and Nykaa.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows