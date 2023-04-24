English
    Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April
    LIVE: Will good show from RIL and ICICI Bank drive the rally? Wipro’s buyback in spotlight

    Bulls may finally get the required impetus post a good Q4 show from index heavyweight- Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank earnings. IT Stocks may be in focus post Wipro’s buyback announcement. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in discussion with Prashant Sawant, Co-Founder at Catalyst Wealth and Jigar Mistry, Co-Founder - of Buoyant Capital

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 08:52 am

