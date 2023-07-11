business LIVE: Nifty in consolidation mode; best stock selection strategy at record? Vedanta, CarTrade in focus The Indian stock market managed to end with slim gains as consolidation kicks in at record highs. However, the broader markets ended lower by about half a percent. Sensex gained 64 points to settle at 65,344; while Nifty50 rose 24 points to 19,356, and formed bearish candlestick pattern with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts. The index has been consolidating in the 19,300-19,500 range for the last five trading sessions, indicating uncertainty about the trend in the market. Among stocks in focus today will be Vedanta, as Foxconn called off their semiconductor join venture; CarTrade; and SBI Card among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO – Equities, Edelweiss AMC; and Sacchitanand Uttekar, Vice president – Research (Derivatives and Technicals) at TradeBulls Securities.