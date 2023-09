business Live: Nifty Halts 3-Day Gains; Sweet Gains For Sugar, Jio Financial In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Three-day run halts; Nifty slips after a positive start. Mid & small caps cool off from highs. Advance-decline ratio favours losers. Metals, banks under pressure; FMCG, pharma sectoral gainers. Catch mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!