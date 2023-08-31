business Live: Nifty fails to defend gains on F&O expiry day; Bumper debut for Aeroflex | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty gives up opening gains amid volatility. Mid & Smallcaps continue to outperform. Advance decline ratio sets the favor for gainers whereas FMCG and banks are under pressure. On the other hand Maruti, Hindalco and Titan are the top gainers whereas BPCL Adani Twins are the top losers. Catch Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota who brings you a mid-day market mood-check.