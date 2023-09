business LIVE : Nifty ended higher than19,550 for the third consecutive session | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on September 5 with Nifty above 19,550.Top gainers on the Nifty were Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Bajaj Auto, while losers included UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors. Catch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.