    Live : Indian equity markets set to open lower ahead of key macro data | Opening Bell

    Indian Equity Markets set for a muted start; risk aversion at play. Risk off sentiment ahead of key macro data from the US as well as India’s GDP due later this week to weigh. Stocks to watch out for Tuesday's trading session include Reliance Industries post AGM, Manappuram Finance after Court quashes ED case against promoter, RCF delay in OFS and PG Electroplast’s QIP amongst others. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Osho Krishnan, Sr Analyst- Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One and Amit Jeswani, Founder of Stallion Asset.

    first published: Aug 29, 2023 09:19 am

